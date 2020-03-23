Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.91 Million

Analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $113.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.33 million to $114.70 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $110.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $475.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.53 million to $479.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $505.96 million, with estimates ranging from $495.58 million to $513.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.