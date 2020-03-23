Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $113.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $131.59 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $105.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $426.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $531.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

