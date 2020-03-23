Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $476.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.00 million and the lowest is $393.20 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $478.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.