Brokerages Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $29.17. 408,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

