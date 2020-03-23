Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,315,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

