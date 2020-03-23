Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $593.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.50 million and the highest is $600.80 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $620.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,431,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

