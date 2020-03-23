Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $68.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.91 million and the highest is $68.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $282.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $289.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.07 million, with estimates ranging from $287.70 million to $303.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $627.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

