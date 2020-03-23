Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $23.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $96.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $98.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $100.80 million to $104.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

