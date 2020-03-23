Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.01 Million

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $17.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.01 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $82.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.93 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.