Brokerages Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). NOW reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

DNOW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

