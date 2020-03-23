Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.30. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

