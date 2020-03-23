Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 1,213,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,175.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.88.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

