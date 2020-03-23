Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $342.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.70 million and the highest is $348.30 million. Welbilt reported sales of $375.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Welbilt by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,412,000.

NYSE:WBT opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.54.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.