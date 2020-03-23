Brokers Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

