Brokers Issue Forecasts for ONE Gas Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGS. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

