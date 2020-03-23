Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Wingstop stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

