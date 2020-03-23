Brokers Offer Predictions for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 8,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 229,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,213.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

