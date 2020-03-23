Brokers Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $195.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

