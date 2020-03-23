Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,068.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.92. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

