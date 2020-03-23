Brokers Set Expectations for NiSource Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for NiSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NI. Barclays downgraded shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NiSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

