Brokers Set Expectations for One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for One Liberty Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.