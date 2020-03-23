Brokers Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

