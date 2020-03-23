Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.