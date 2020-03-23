BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOO. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BRP from C$77.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. BRP has a one year low of C$18.87 and a one year high of C$75.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.05.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

