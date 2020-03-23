BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 223,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,578. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in BRP by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

