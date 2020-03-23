BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$74.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$4.27 on Monday, hitting C$20.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.05. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.