Bulwark (BWK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Bulwark has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $121,390.79 and $4.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

