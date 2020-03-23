Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. 52,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

