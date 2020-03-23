Bureau Veritas’ (IKTSF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bureau Veritas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $$46.09 during midday trading on Monday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

