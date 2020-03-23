Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.