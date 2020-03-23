Burst Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $51,920.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,868,929 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

