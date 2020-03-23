BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $42.79 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.