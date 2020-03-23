Byotrol’s (BYOT) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Byotrol (LON:BYOT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BYOT stock opened at GBX 5.09 ($0.07) on Monday. Byotrol has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of $22.30 million and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.15.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider John Thomson Langlands acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

