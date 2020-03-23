Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cable One makes up 5.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.75% of Cable One worth $233,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cable One by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,268.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,612.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.11. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $951.38 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

