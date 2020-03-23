Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.92.

Shares of CACI opened at $184.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

