Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.