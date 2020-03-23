Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 10,100 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 388.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans stock remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Monday. 2,063,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.73.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

