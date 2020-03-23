Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 61,300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 957.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,659,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,396 shares of company stock worth $21,042,772. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $57.20. 114,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,095. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.