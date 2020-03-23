Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 408.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,403 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after buying an additional 279,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 185,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,589. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

