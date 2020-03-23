Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of CPT traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.48. 44,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

