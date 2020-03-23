Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 70,100 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 400.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 61,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,774. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.