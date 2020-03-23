Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 86,100 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of News worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in News by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in News by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NWSA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

