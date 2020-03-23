Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 399,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,767. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.