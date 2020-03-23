Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,333,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 23,682.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 143,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 335,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.