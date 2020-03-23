Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 328,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

