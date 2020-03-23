Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,441 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after acquiring an additional 426,643 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,206,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 658,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

