Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 567,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

