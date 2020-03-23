Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,683. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

