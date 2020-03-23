Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,075. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

