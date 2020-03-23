Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,585 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,298,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 685.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Prologis by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.62. 2,249,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,504. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.